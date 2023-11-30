RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
From today, we are one: Randeep Hooda shares wedding pics
November 30, 2023  11:54
image
Actor-couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have shared first pictures from their wedding. The two actors tied the knot on Wednesday at Chumthang Sanapung in Manipur capital Imphal.

"From today, we are One. #JustMarried," Hooda and Laishram posted on their respective Instagram pages along with photos from the marriage ceremony.

 Hooda, who has acted in films like "Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster", "Jannat 2", "Highway" and "Sarbjit", was dressed in traditional Manipuri white dhoti (Pheijom), kurta and turban (Kokyet). 

 Laishram wore the traditional Manipuri costume of Potloi, a highly decorated red-coloured cylindrical skirt made of thick fabric and a traditional dark green blouse embellished with jewellery. 

 The wedding was performed in traditional Meitei rituals which featured the bride circling in dignified movement around a seated groom for seven times and the bride and groom garlanding each other with floral garland made of a variety of Jasmine flowers (kundo) amidst cheers from the guests. 

 Hooda, 47, and Lin, 37, have been in a relationship for sometime. Lin is a model, actor and businesswoman, who has featured in films such as Mary Kom, Rangoon and most recently Jaane Jaan. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Pakistan ready to make history in Australia
Pakistan ready to make history in Australia

Babar remains the linchpin of Pakistan's batting, says captain Shan Masood

Tata Tech makes bumper stock market debut; shares list with huge premium of 140%
Tata Tech makes bumper stock market debut; shares list with huge premium of 140%

Shares of Tata Technologies, an arm of Tata Motors, made a dream stock market debut on Thursday, listing with a huge premium of 140 per cent, against the issue price of Rs 500. The stock of the company which provides engineering and...

ONGC, Oil India stocks appear undervalued
ONGC, Oil India stocks appear undervalued

Crude and gas supply concerns have eased amid reports that Israel and Hamas have struck a peace deal. The International Energy Agency estimates oil demand may drop slightly in calendar 24 but Opec probably has enough pricing power to...

Telangana votes amid scuffle, EVM malfunction
Telangana votes amid scuffle, EVM malfunction

Polling is underway to elect 119 members of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, with voters queuing up to exercise their franchise amid tight security on Thursday.

Row erupts in UP as burqa-clad women walk down the ramp
Row erupts in UP as burqa-clad women walk down the ramp

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, a Muslim body, has raised objections to a recent fashion show held in a local college where participants walked down the ramp wearing burqas.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances