Exit polls results after 5:30 pm today





The exit polls will likely give indications of the assembly election outcomes.





An exit poll is a survey that is conducted immediately after people have voted for their respective candidates. The tool helps in assessing the support for political parties and their candidates.





The voting in these states was held between November 7 and November 30.

The exit poll results for the assembly elections of the five states- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram are set to be declared after 5:30 pm on Thursday.