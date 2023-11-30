Exit polls results after 5:30 pm today

Exit polls results after 5:30 pm todayNovember 30, 2023 14:47
The exit poll results for the assembly elections of the five states- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram are set to be declared after 5:30 pm on Thursday.
The exit polls will likely give indications of the assembly election outcomes.
An exit poll is a survey that is conducted immediately after people have voted for their respective candidates. The tool helps in assessing the support for political parties and their candidates.
The voting in these states was held between November 7 and November 30.
TOP STORIES
There is no guarantee that I will get picked up for IPL: Rachin
'I am still the same. I am Rachin. I enjoy the time with my teammates and family. Hopefully, nothing really changes that. I get a little bit more attention from people. They ask for photos and signatures. I have more presence online, or...