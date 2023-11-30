RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Pulwama
November 30, 2023  20:23
File image
File image
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said in Srinagar. 

The gunfight started at New Colony in the Arihal area of the district after security forces launched an anti-militancy operation in the orchards there, the officials said. 

Intermittent exchange of firing was going on between the two sides till last reports came in, they said, adding there were no casualties reported so far. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Delhi didn't keep promise to retain me; not a nice feeling: ABD
Delhi didn't keep promise to retain me; not a nice feeling: ABD

One of the greatest batters of modern era, AB de Villiers has revealed that he was snubbed by erstwhile Delhi Daredevils after spending three seasons at the IPL franchise.

UP court grants ASI 10 more days to submit Gyanvapi report
UP court grants ASI 10 more days to submit Gyanvapi report

The court fixed December 11 as the next date of hearing in the matter, Yadav said.

Ponting backs Cameron Bancroft to succeed David Warner
Ponting backs Cameron Bancroft to succeed David Warner

ICC Hall of Famer and former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting feels that batter Cameron Bancroft is leading the race to succeed David Warner and Usman Khawaja at the top of Australia's Test batting.

Govt nod to buy 97 more Tejas LCAs, 156 choppers worth Rs 2.23 lakh cr
Govt nod to buy 97 more Tejas LCAs, 156 choppers worth Rs 2.23 lakh cr

The defence ministry said 98 per cent of the total procurement worth Rs 2.23 lakh crore will be sourced from the domestic industries.

'Could see Maxwell getting back into the Test line-up'
'Could see Maxwell getting back into the Test line-up'

Australia great Ricky Ponting thinks outstanding all-rounder Glenn Maxwell should be seriously entertained for a Test recall following his astonishing success in the recently concluded ICC World Cup and a T20I series against India.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances