Eight soldiers among 14 hurt in attacks on anti-polio teams in Pak: Police
November 30, 2023  22:40
File image
File image
At least 14 people, including eight Pakistan Army soldiers and two police personnel, were injured in three different terror attacks on anti-polio teams in the country's restive northwest region, police said on Thursday.                 
In the first incident, unknown militants fired at the polio vaccination team in the restive Bannu district injuring two policemen on duty. 

One of the critically injured cops has been shifted to Peshawar Hospital.                 
The militants attacked the anti-polio team during an oral polio drive, which was later postponed due to the incident.                 

In another incident, armed men attacked security forces in Tirah Valley of Khyber tribal district injuring six soldiers.                 

During the exchange of fire, four people travelling in a van also sustained wounds.                 

In another incident some unknown militants opened fire at a security forces check post in Touda Cheena in Bannu district, injuring two soldiers. -- PTI
