ED seizes cash, jewellery in ABG Shipyard searches





The searches were undertaken on November 24 at seven locations in Mumbai, Pune and Delhi.





The central agency undertook searches in this case first time in April, 2022.





"The searches were conducted at the residences of the persons, family members related to ABG Shipyard Ltd and its related group companies which resulted in the recovery and seizure of unaccounted cash, bullion and jewellery to the tune of Rs 5 crore," the ED said in a statement.





The money laundering case stems from the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation against the company for causing loss to the tune of Rs 22,842 crore to a consortium of banks led by ICICI Bank.





ABG Shipyard and its group companies availed various credit/loan facilities from the consortium of banks for the purpose of working capital requirement and capital expenditure and some other purposes, it said.





However, ABG Shipyard and its group companies "utilised huge funds for purposes other than its stated use and diverted the same through various group companies incorporated in India and abroad," the ED alleged. -- PTI

