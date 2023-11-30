RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
ED seizes cash, jewellery in ABG Shipyard searches
November 30, 2023  00:45
File image
File image
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has seized cash and jewellery worth about Rs 5 crore after fresh searches against ABG Shipyard and others as part of a money laundering probe linked to an alleged bank loan fraud. 

The searches were undertaken on November 24 at seven locations in Mumbai, Pune and Delhi. 

The central agency undertook searches in this case first time in April, 2022. 

"The searches were conducted at the residences of the persons, family members related to ABG Shipyard Ltd and its related group companies which resulted in the recovery and seizure of unaccounted cash, bullion and jewellery to the tune of Rs 5 crore," the ED said in a statement. 

The money laundering case stems from the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation against the company for causing loss to the tune of Rs 22,842 crore to a consortium of banks led by ICICI Bank. 

 ABG Shipyard and its group companies availed various credit/loan facilities from the consortium of banks for the purpose of working capital requirement and capital expenditure and some other purposes, it said. 

However, ABG Shipyard and its group companies "utilised huge funds for purposes other than its stated use and diverted the same through various group companies incorporated in India and abroad," the ED alleged. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Consulate attacks: A few from Haryana, Punjab under NIA lens over US visit
Consulate attacks: A few from Haryana, Punjab under NIA lens over US visit

As per the sources, the NIA is trying to ascertain if there are smuggling, trafficking, and radicalisation links.

Heavy rains lash Chennai, Stalin tells ministers to rush to rain-hit areas
Heavy rains lash Chennai, Stalin tells ministers to rush to rain-hit areas

Besides heavy traffic congestion, the intermittent heavy rains led to inundation in several parts of the city and neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengelpet.

US indicts Indian national in plot to kill Pannun
US indicts Indian national in plot to kill Pannun

Nikhil Gupta, 52, has been charged with murder-for-hire, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, US Attorney for the...

Bills to replace IPC, CrPC among 18 listed for Parliament's winter session
Bills to replace IPC, CrPC among 18 listed for Parliament's winter session

Besides the bills, the government has listed the first batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2023-24 for presentation, discussion and voting during the session.

Want to set up administrative machinery to tackle hate speeches: SC
Want to set up administrative machinery to tackle hate speeches: SC

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti said the apex court has already defined hate speech and the question now is of implementation of its directions.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances