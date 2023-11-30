RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Death toll in Jerusalem attack rises to three
November 30, 2023  13:14
The death toll from the shooting attack in Jerusalem has risen to three as another elderly victim succumbed to their injuries, Israeli media say.

Earlier the BBC reported that a 24-year-old woman and a man in his 70s were killed. The police said two attackers opened fire at a bus station in the outskirts of Jerusalem during the morning rush hour. The police said they received the initial reports at 07:40 local time.

The two suspects were later "neutralised by security forces and a nearby civilian", the police said. Police have sealed off the scene of the attack.
