Death toll in Jerusalem attack rises to three





Earlier the BBC reported that a 24-year-old woman and a man in his 70s were killed. The police said two attackers opened fire at a bus station in the outskirts of Jerusalem during the morning rush hour. The police said they received the initial reports at 07:40 local time.





The two suspects were later "neutralised by security forces and a nearby civilian", the police said. Police have sealed off the scene of the attack.

The death toll from the shooting attack in Jerusalem has risen to three as another elderly victim succumbed to their injuries, Israeli media say.