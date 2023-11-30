Blinken visits Israel for 3rd time since October 7





"We have seen over the last week the very positive development of hostages coming home, being reunited with their families," Blinken said during the meeting, says the BBC.





"It's also enabled an increase in humanitarian assistance to go to innocent civilians in Gaza who need it desperately. So this process is producing results. It's important, and we hope that it can continue."





Blinken is now holding talks with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, and will meet Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas in Ramallah later.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Tel Aviv today -- as he makes another visit to the region since the Israel-Hamas war began on 7 October.