RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Bangladeshi duo held for illegal stay found to be wanted for murder back home
November 30, 2023  23:40
image
Two Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Panvel town of Maharashtra for illegal stay were found to be wanted for a murder in their home country, the police said on Thursday. 

Ali Hafiz Sheikh (27), Rabivul Mannan Sheikh (46) and Mesan Kislu Mulla (25) were arrested near the Panvel bus stand on November 18 after police got a tip-off that they were citizens of the neighbouring country who were staying illegally in India and looking for a job. 

The three were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Passport Act and Foreign Nationals Act, said senior police inspector Nitin Thackeray. 

The police also seized some documents in Bengali from their possession. 

When they were translated, it came to light that Ali Hafiz Sheikh and Rabivul Mannan Sheikh were wanted in a murder case registered on September 29, 2023, at Kalia police station in Narail district of Bangladesh, the official said. 

The process to deport the duo to their country has been started, the official added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Day after militant group inks peace pact, Manipur CM meets Amit Shah
Day after militant group inks peace pact, Manipur CM meets Amit Shah

Singh said he was extremely grateful to Shah for the peace agreement and stressed that the home minister's leadership and efforts have played a pivotal role in fostering reconciliation and paving the way for a more peaceful and united...

Exit polls: Edge for Cong in Chhattisgarh, T'gana; BJP ahead in MP, Raj
Exit polls: Edge for Cong in Chhattisgarh, T'gana; BJP ahead in MP, Raj

In Telangana, the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi has been in power since 10 years and in Mizoram, the MNF is in government.

India, China agree to hold early military talks; review LAC situation
India, China agree to hold early military talks; review LAC situation

The virtual talks took place under the framework of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs.

Dominica says 'no' to hosting T20 World Cup
Dominica says 'no' to hosting T20 World Cup

Dominica will be unable to meet the deadline for completing the construction work of their stadiums and the government on Thursday announced its decision to withdraw from hosting their allotted matches of the T20 World Cup next year.

J-K NIT declares early winter vacation amid protests over social media post
J-K NIT declares early winter vacation amid protests over social media post

Non-local students left the institute in the afternoon in a convoy of 15 vehicles under security escort to Jammu for onward journey to their respective home states, officials said.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances