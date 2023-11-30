Bangladeshi duo held for illegal stay found to be wanted for murder back home





Ali Hafiz Sheikh (27), Rabivul Mannan Sheikh (46) and Mesan Kislu Mulla (25) were arrested near the Panvel bus stand on November 18 after police got a tip-off that they were citizens of the neighbouring country who were staying illegally in India and looking for a job.





The three were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Passport Act and Foreign Nationals Act, said senior police inspector Nitin Thackeray.





The police also seized some documents in Bengali from their possession.





When they were translated, it came to light that Ali Hafiz Sheikh and Rabivul Mannan Sheikh were wanted in a murder case registered on September 29, 2023, at Kalia police station in Narail district of Bangladesh, the official said.





The process to deport the duo to their country has been started, the official added. -- PTI

