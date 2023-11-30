ASI gets 10 more days for Gyanvapi survey

ASI gets 10 more days for Gyanvapi surveyNovember 30, 2023 16:40
Varanasi court grants 10 more days to ASI to complete Gyanvapi survey and submit report: Hindu side counsel Madan Mohan Yadav. The Varanasi district court yesterday had asked the Archaeological Survey of India to explain the reason for seeking an additional 3 weeks time.
The extensive survey, spanning a duration of 100 days, concluded nearly a month ago. However, ASI has sought several extensions during this period, citing the complexity and thoroughness required in preparing the report.