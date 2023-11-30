ASI gets 10 more days for Gyanvapi survey





The extensive survey, spanning a duration of 100 days, concluded nearly a month ago. However, ASI has sought several extensions during this period, citing the complexity and thoroughness required in preparing the report.

Varanasi court grants 10 more days to ASI to complete Gyanvapi survey and submit report: Hindu side counsel Madan Mohan Yadav. The Varanasi district court yesterday had asked the Archaeological Survey of India to explain the reason for seeking an additional 3 weeks time.