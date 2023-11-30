8% voting in two hours in Telangana





Several film personalities, including Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh and Allu Arjun also cast their ballot.





Hailing India's democracy, Kishan Reddy, president of BJP in Telangana, said one does not get the right to criticise the political system without fulfilling the responsibility of voting.





Finding fault with the distribution of money and liquor to lure voters, he urged the electorate to vote fearlessly and without being influenced by any inducements. Noting that he has fulfilled his duty as a citizen, Rama Rao asked people of Telangana to step out and exercise their franchise in large numbers. -- PTI

Around 7.78 per cent voters turned up to vote till 9 am in the election to the 119-member Telangana Legislative Assembly on Thursday. Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, his sister and MLC Kavitha, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi were among leaders who exercised their franchise in the initial hours of polling, which began at 7 am.