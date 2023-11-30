15 tunnel workers to be flown home tomorrow





They will fly to Ranchi from New Delhi as there is no direct flight between Dehradun with a stopover at Jharkhand Bhawan.





After medical screening of the labourers trapped in the tunnel accident in Uttarkashi is going on at AIIMS Rishikesh, all the labourers can be discharged very soon, after which all the labourers will be sent to their destinations, a Jharkhand government official said while talking to ANI.





"15 labourers from Jharkhand would be sent to Delhi by 7.45 pm flight and then they would be made to stay at Jharkhand Bhawan for the night, after which they would be taken from Delhi to Ranchi by a morning flight the next day and will be dropped at their destination," the Jharkhand official added.





The workers who were rescued from the Silkyara tunnel were brought to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh, for further medical examination on Wednesday.

Fifteen labourers from Jharkhand who were rescued from Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi will be airlifted to Delhi on Thursday and from there to Ranchi on Friday morning.