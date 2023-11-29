RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Youth shot dead near his house in UP's Mau
November 29, 2023  23:53
A youth was shot dead on Wednesday by unknown assailants in Mau, the police said. 

The incident took place in the Asalpur village under the Chiraiyakot police station area. 

Superintendent of police Avinash Pandey said that 25-year-old Saurabh Singh reached his home after attending a marriage ceremony at around 1 am when some people shot him near the door of his house. 

He said that a police force has been deployed in the village. 

The post-mortem of the deceased is being conducted. 

Suresh Singh, Saurabh Singh's father, said that his son had gone to the marriage party and he got information at night that "some incident" had happened with his son. -- PTI
