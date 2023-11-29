Workers tell Modi: When we have you as PM...





A worker from Bihar, Saba Ahmed told the prime minister that though they were stuck in the tunnel for days, they did not feel any fear or nervousness. "We were like brothers, we were together. We used to take a stroll in the tunnel after dinner. I used to tell them to do morning walks and yoga. We would like to thank the Uttarakhand government, especially the CM, VK (Singh) sahib," Ahmed said.





Modi also lauded Minister of State of Road Transport and Highways of India Gen (retd) V K Singh, saying he showed his training of a soldier.





"The workers used to take morning walks in an over 2 km stretch of the tunnel they were trapped in and also practised yoga," Ahmed told the PM. Another worker Gabbar Singh Negi from Uttarakhand thanked the PM and CM Dhami, the company he works for, the Central government and rescue teams that worked day and night on the rescue operation.





"When we have you as the PM and people were saved from other countries, we were in our country and therefore we had nothing to worry about," Ahmed told PM Modi.





Modi said he wanted their medical check-up to be done first before speaking with them and the doctors had told him that all the workers were in good health and fit. He also told them that the chief minister will make arrangements for them on their onward journeys back to their homes.

"My PMO officials also were sitting there. But worry is not lessened by just getting information," the PM said.