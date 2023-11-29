RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Workers ate paneer, egg, roti, kheer for dinner
November 29, 2023  11:34
After screening and a health checkup at Chiniyalisaur Community Health Centre, 41 workers who were successfully rescued from the Silkyara Tunnel are healthy, said Dr. Bimlesh Joshi, Nodal Officer Health of Rescue operation. 

"All 41 workers are currently healthy; their health screening has been done twice after the rescue, first inside the tunnel last night and second this morning. A team of 18 doctors at the Community Health Centre of Chinyalisaur has been monitoring his health since last night, out of which 10 are GDMOs and the remaining 8 are specialists, which include all types of specialists. Apart from this, there is a paramedical staff. There is a total staff of around 50,"  Dr. Bimlesh Joshi said.

"Last night all 41 labourers have been given a balanced diet, which includes paneer, boiled egg, kheer, roti, vegetables and rice," Dr Joshi said.

"Preparations are underway to send everyone to AIIMS Rishikesh; everyone will be sent by Chinook helicopter, and their family members can be sent by ambulance or any other vehicle. Although the workers do not need to be admitted to the hospital, they will be kept under safe-side observation," Joshi added. 

 According to government sources, all the workers admitted to the health centre are being given food as per the doctors' advice.
