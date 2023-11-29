VK Singh on rescue: Oppn could help instead of...





Singh was at the tunnel site along with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami when the workers were safely extracted at the end of a rescue operation that spanned over two weeks, on Wednesday.





Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Singh said, "The Opposition would have raised questions had the rescue operation been completed in 10 days just as they would had it taken us 100 days to bring the workers out. They have nothing better to do. Why listen to what they are saying? I believe our Opposition leaders should come forward to help us in such efforts instead of raising questions."





He added that one of the key aspects of the rescue operation was how Prime Minister Narendra Modi kept regular tabs on it and motivated the rescuers as they went about their job, braving cold days and even chillier nights in Uttarkashi, unflinching in their resolve to bring the workers out safely.

Hitting back at Opposition leaders for questioning the delay in the rescue of the trapped workers from the Uttarkashi tunnel, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, General (retd.) VK Singh, on Thursday said they should have volunteered to lend a hand and contribute to the efforts instead of casting aspersions on them.