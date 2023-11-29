RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


VK Singh on rescue: Oppn could help instead of...
November 29, 2023  17:25
VK Singh and the CM Dhami with the workers
Hitting back at Opposition leaders for questioning the delay in the rescue of the trapped workers from the Uttarkashi tunnel, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, General (retd.) VK Singh, on Thursday said they should have volunteered to lend a hand and contribute to the efforts instead of casting aspersions on them.

Singh was at the tunnel site along with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami when the workers were safely extracted at the end of a rescue operation that spanned over two weeks, on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Singh said, "The Opposition would have raised questions had the rescue operation been completed in 10 days just as they would had it taken us 100 days to bring the workers out. They have nothing better to do. Why listen to what they are saying? I believe our Opposition leaders should come forward to help us in such efforts instead of raising questions."

He added that one of the key aspects of the rescue operation was how Prime Minister Narendra Modi kept regular tabs on it and motivated the rescuers as they went about their job, braving cold days and even chillier nights in Uttarkashi, unflinching in their resolve to bring the workers out safely.
NIT Srinagar student booked for sharing abusive video on social media

Students had protested at the NIT in the Nigeen locality of Srinagar alleging the social media post hurt their religious sentiments.

Rescued worker tells Modi how they survived

The 41 workers, who were rescued from Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel in a multi-agency rescue operation, kept their spirits up while trapped inside by taking morning walks and practising yoga, a rescued worker told Prime Minister Narendra...

Couple fights on board, Bangkok flight turns to Delhi

"The decision came after the cabin crew reported disruptive conduct on board, specifically a dispute between a husband and wife," sources told ANI.

Syed Modi: Srikanth out; Hooda, Priyanshi advance

Srikanth lost 21-23, 8-21 to Korea's Chia Hao Lee, continuing his dismal run in international circuit this season.

Income tax dept conducts survey at Hinduja group firm

The income tax department on Wednesday conducted a survey operation at Hinduja Global Solutions, an entity of the Hinduja Group, in Mumbai and some other cities, official sources said.

