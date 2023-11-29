Tunnel rescue 'a war for humanity': Private firm official





Speaking to ANI after the workers were brought out safely from the tunnel at the end of a determined 16-day effort, Joseph said, "It was not just a difficult mission but war for humanity. We are glad to have been a part of it."





Earlier, on Tuesday, the much-awaited breakthrough was achieved at 7.05 pm as all 41 trapped workers were brought out safely from the Silkyara tunnel.





Locals erupted in jubilation at the tunnel site and were seen exchanging sweets as the trapped workers finally saw light at the end of the tunnel.





Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who camped at the tunnel site, monitoring the progress of the rescue operation every hour, exchanged greetings with the workers, along with Union Minister of State General (retd.) VK Singh, after they were rescued.





"Initial health checkup of all the workers is being done in the temporary medical camp built in the tunnel," Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami posted from his official handle on X.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, praised the bravery and determination of rescuers involved in the Silkyara tunnel operation, saying that they gave a new life to the trapped workers. -- ANI

As the nation breathed a huge sigh of relief following the successful and safe rescue of 41 stranded workers from the under-construction Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, Cyriac Joseph, the CEO of Squadron Infra Mining Pvt Ltd, which was majorly involved in the operation, said that it wasn't just a difficult mission but a 'war for humanity'.