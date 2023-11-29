RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Tunnel expert Dix: The best team I've worked with
November 29, 2023  10:54
After the successful evacuation of all 41 workers who were trapped inside Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel for 17 days, International tunnelling expert Arnold Dix, said on Wednesday that though there were multiple challenges in the rescue operation, the combined sense of purpose to save the 41 people weighed out all the challenges. 

On being asked about the kinds of challenges faced during the rescue operation, Arnold Dix said, "I think it would be better to say, what kind of challenges didn't we face? And what we didn't face was a combined sense of purpose to save the 41 people. That's the challenge we didn't face. We don't have that in many places. Everyone knew we were bringing those men home." 

 Speaking about the mantra of success for the operation, the international tunnelling expert said that they stayed calm and knew exactly what they wanted. 

 "We worked as a wonderful team. And when I say a wonderful team, the best engineers here in India, the army, their engineers, the best I've ever worked with, all the agencies, the federal authority, the state, all the people, it was just a joy. A joy to be a part of this successful mission," he said.

 Further speaking about his temple visit after the success of the rescue mission, Dix said that he made a promise to God to say thank you for the safe rescue and evacuation of all trapped workers. 

 "If you haven't noticed, I think we have just witnessed a miracle," he said.

 The international tunnelling expert further reacted to the Australian Prime Minister congratulating him and the Indian authorities for the successful rescue operations and said, "Thank you, Mr Prime Minister. But as an Australian, sir, if you're watching, it's been my privilege and my pleasure to show that we're fantastic at not just cricket, I love cricket, but we do other things as well, including tunnel rescue." 

 Dix, while speaking to ANI, further said that this rescue was different as compared to other rescue operations he has done, as no one got hurt during this operation, which is usually not the case in rescue operations. 

 "It's pretty different. This was just fantastic," he said. 

