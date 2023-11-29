RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'The workers shouted, NDRF ki Jai Ho'
November 29, 2023  08:59
Authorities with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), one of the agencies involved since the beginning of the Uttarkashi tunnel rescue, credited the operation's success to 'proper coordination'.

After the 41 workers were brought out safely from the Silkyara tunnel at the end of a determined 17-day effort on Tuesday, NDRF Deputy Inspector General Mohsen Shahidi said, "Rescuing 41 trapped workers itself was a challenge."

"The last intervention was a joint operation from NDRF and SDRF. Many agencies were involved in the rescue operation. This operation was completed successfully because of the proper coordination," DIG Shahidi said while speaking to ANI.

Suresh Kumar Daral, another NDRF official, referred to the operation as the biggest in the history of India and said, "Our officers are always ready to face this kind of challenge."

"This was one of the biggest operations in the history of our nation," he said.

Manmohan Singh Rawat, an NDRF personnel who had entered the tunnel, narrated his experience and told how the trapped workers were enthralled after seeing NDRF and raised the slogan 'NDRF Ki Jai'.

"As soon as I entered inside, all the 41 trapped workers shouted, 'NDRF ki jai ho,' and they were all extremely happy. It was a little difficult to enter inside, but we were trained very well," Rawat said, while speaking to ANI.

"Three people went inside, and then some SDRF rescuers also joined us. The first worker rescued was the oldest among them... It took us around 1.5 hours to rescue all the 41 workers," he said.

"We evacuated all the workers that were trapped inside. After entering inside, we tried to boost their morale. All NDRF jawans were present there..." Sachin, another NDRF personnel, said.  -- ANI
