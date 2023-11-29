RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Telangana polls: EC orders suspension of 3 cops for diluting case in cash-seizure matter
November 29, 2023  21:11
The Election Commission on Wednesday ordered the suspension of three Telangana Police officers, including a deputy commissioner of police, for allegedly trying to dilute a case in a cash-seizure matter, sources said. 

In a letter to the chief secretary of Telangana, the Commission is learnt to have said that following the recovery of Rs 18 lakh in cash along with a mobile phone and cheque books, the police officers, instead of taking proper legal action against the culprit, apparently tried to dilute the case, the sources added. 

They allegedly also tried to mislead the investigation. Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled for Thursday. -- PTI
