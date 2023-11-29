RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sisodia moves SC, seeks review of bail denial order
November 29, 2023  21:56
Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of its order denying him bail in the corruption and money laundering cases related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. 

The top court had on October 30 refused to grant him bail, saying the accusation against him of facilitating "windfall gains" of Rs 338 crore to wholesale liquor dealers was "tentatively supported" by evidence. 

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti, which termed several charges levelled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Sisodia as debatable, had said, "However, there is one clear ground or charge in the complaint filed under the PML Act, which is free from perceptible legal challenge and the facts as alleged are tentatively supported by material and evidence." 

It had referred to the CBI's charge sheet, which said the excess amount of 7 per cent commission/fee earned by wholesale distributors of Rs 338 crore constitutes an offence as defined under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which relates to a public servant being bribed. 

The bench said as per the ED's complaint, the amount of Rs 338 crore constituted the proceeds of crime. 

"This amount was earned by the wholesale distributors in a span of ten months. This figure cannot be disputed or challenged. Thus, the new excise policy was meant to give windfall gains to select few wholesale distributors, who in turn had agreed to give kickbacks and bribes," the bench had noted from the CBI's charge sheet, adding, the "conspiracy and involvement of the appellant Manish Sisodia is well established".
