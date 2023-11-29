RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Silkyara project to continue after safety audit
November 29, 2023  16:54
The 4.5 kilometres long Silkyara tunnel project in Uttarakhand, which is part of the central government's strategic 900-km 'Char Dham Yatra All Weather Road', will continue after the necessary safety audit and repair of the broken structure, a senior road ministry official said on Wednesday. 

 The ambitious Rs 12,000-crore project aims to provide all-weather connectivity to four holy towns -- Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath -- in Uttarakhand. A rescue team on Tuesday pulled out all 41 workers trapped under the collapsed portion of the under-construction Silkyara tunnel in a multi-agency operation that hovered between hope and despair for almost 17 days. 

 "In fact, the safety audit of the Silkyara tunnel will be conducted," the official said. 

Meanwhile, efforts will be made to repair and rectify the broken structure. "The necessary precautions will be taken and the 4.5 km long tunnel project will continue," the official who was part of the rescue team told PTI.

 Speaking to PTI, project head of Zojila Tunnel Harpal Singh said there could be several possible reasons for the collapse of the Silkyara tunnel.

 "These could be poor geological investigation, under-designed ground support systems, mistakes during construction, poor data monitoring and mitigation measures during construction or poor supervision control," he explained. Singh was of the view that "all highway and rail tunnels should be planned with an escape tunnel parallel to the main tunnel". 

 The strategic Zojila tunnel an all-weather link between the Kashmir valley and the Ladakh region -- is being constructed by Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd
