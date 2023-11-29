SC grants actor Jaya Prada exemption from surrendering within time in ESIC case





A single judge bench of Justice SVN Bhatti, in chamber proceedings, also asked the actor and other co-accused in the case to approach the trial court for cancellation of the non-bailable warrants issued against them.





Application seeking exemption from surrendering within time is allowed. Senior counsel for the petitioners states that the trial court has issued non-bailable warrants against the petitioners before filing special leave petition and NBW is pending.





Hence she seeks liberty to the petitioners to file an application, in accordance with law for cancellation of pending NBW issued against the petitioners. The remedies available to the petitioners in this behalf are left open for consideration by the jurisdictional court, the bench said. -- PTI

The Supreme Court granted actor and former Lok Sabha MP Jaya Prada exemption from surrendering within time in a case in which she was awarded six-month simple imprisonment for not having paid Employees State Insurance Corporation dues in over 18 years for a cinema theatre owned by her.