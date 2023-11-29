Rupee rises 2 paise to settle at 83.32 against US dollar





A weak American currency against major rivals supported the domestic unit while an upward movement in crude oil prices ahead of the crucial meeting of oil-producing countries capped the gain in the rupee, forex traders said.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened stronger at 83.30 against the dollar and traded between the peak of 83.28 and the lowest level of 83.33 intra-day.





It finally settled at 83.32 (provisional) against the greenback, up 2 paise over its previous close. -- PTI

