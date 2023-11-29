RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rupee rises 2 paise to settle at 83.32 against US dollar
November 29, 2023  19:32
The rupee sustained its gaining momentum for the second straight session and settled 2 paise higher at 83.32 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday boosted by robust buying in equity markets and inflow of foreign funds. 

A weak American currency against major rivals supported the domestic unit while an upward movement in crude oil prices ahead of the crucial meeting of oil-producing countries capped the gain in the rupee, forex traders said. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened stronger at 83.30 against the dollar and traded between the peak of 83.28 and the lowest level of 83.33 intra-day. 

It finally settled at 83.32 (provisional) against the greenback, up 2 paise over its previous close. -- PTI
TOP STORIES

SC to consider guidelines on governors sending bills to Prez for nod
SC to consider guidelines on governors sending bills to Prez for nod

The top court, meanwhile, permitted the state government to amend its plea to seek issuance of guidelines for the governors on grant or decline of assent to the bills passed by the assembly in a time-bound manner.

Hussey blasts post-World Cup T20s as cricket overkill
Hussey blasts post-World Cup T20s as cricket overkill

Hussey felt this certainly was not the best side competing against the hosts.

Willliamson Matches Kohli In Fewer Tests
Willliamson Matches Kohli In Fewer Tests

Kane Williamson reached 29 tons in 95 Tests (165 innings) while Kohli played 111 Tests (187) innings for his 29 centuries.

Kohli Opts Out Of SA ODIs, T20s
Kohli Opts Out Of SA ODIs, T20s

Virat Kohli has asked to be rested for India's white-ball matches during their tour of South Africa later this month.

Neeraj Chopra's mission to make athletics prime time
Neeraj Chopra's mission to make athletics prime time

Make track and field events more attractive and marketable, says Neeraj Chopra

