Rescued workers undergo medical tests at AIIMS Rishikesh
November 29, 2023  23:49
Rescued workers onboard the IAF Chinook helicopter on way to Rishikesh
The 41 workers who were rescued from the collapsed Silkyara tunnel and airlifted to the premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rishikesh will be kept under medical observation for sometime. 

They have undergone radiology and cardiology tests and the reports are awaited, medical superintendent of AIIMS Rishikesh R B Kalia said. 

The medical team that examined them will give its opinion on Thursday on the basis of these reports. 

Further action will be taken accordingly, he said. 

The workers seem to be fine but something definitive can be said only when their test reports arrive, the official said. 

Immediately after their evacuation on Tuesday evening, the workers were first taken to the community health centre in Chinyalisaur from where they were flown in a Chinook helicopter to Rishikesh on Wednesday afternoon. -- PTI
