Randeep Hooda, Lin wed in traditional Meitei ceremony





The groom arrived at the wedding venue dressed in traditional Manipuri attire, along with close ones, accompanied by music.





Hooda was dressed in white, while Lin was dressed as a traditional Manipuri bride, in a Potloi or Polloi, a cylindrical skirt composed of thick cloth and strong bamboo. It is frequently ornamented with satin and velvet material, as well as gems and glitter.





The wedding rituals took place at Chumthang Shannapung resort in Imphal, with the couple tying the knot in a traditional Meitei ceremony.

Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot in Imphal, Manipur, today.