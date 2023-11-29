Proud of Australian Arnold Dix's role in rescue: Albanese

Proud of Australian Arnold Dix's role in rescue: AlbaneseNovember 29, 2023 20:00
Australian tunnelling expert Professor Arnold Dix
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday hailed the successful rescue of all 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel for almost 17 days as a wonderful achievement by India.
Albanese, in a post on X, also wrote that he was proud that Australian tunnelling expert Professor Arnold Dix played a role on the ground in the rescue operations.
"Wonderful achievement by Indian authorities. Proud that Australian Professor Arnold Dix played a role on the ground," Albanese wrote.
International tunnelling expert Dix heads the Geneva-based International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association.
Australia's high commissioner in India Philip Green also praised the rescue of all 41 workers from the collapsed tunnel as "an immense achievement."
"This is an immense achievement. Well done to the Indian authorities for successfully evacuating all 41 workers trapped in the tunnel in #Uttarkhand. Special commendation to Australia's Professor Arnold Dix who provided important technical support on the ground," he posted on X.
