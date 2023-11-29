Protests held at NIT-Srinagar over social media post hurting religious sentiments, case filed





The protesters demanded stringent action against the non-local student who has been sent home on leave, they said.





The students blocked both the gates of the institution, located in Nigeen area of the city, and raised slogans inside the campus, officials said.





The police reached the spot to try and pacify the protesting students who claimed that the social media post had hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims, they said.





The institute is contemplating taking action against the student for sharing the post on social media, they said.





Meanwhile, police have registered a case and an investigation has been initiated, an official said.





"The police received information about a protest by students at the NIT campus. Upon investigation, it was discovered that a student had posted objectionable content on social media, though the video was not the student's own, but taken from YouTube, inspector general of police, Kashmir, VK Birdi said.





Birdi said the content of the post has hurt the religious feelings of the people. -- PTI

Protests were held at the National Institute of Technology in Srinagar on Tuesday over a student's social media post allegedly hurting religious sentiments, following which police filed a case, officials said.