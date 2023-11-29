Old rail overbridge near Manmad station collapses partially; none hurt





Nobody was injured in the incident.





The protection railing and the eastern side part of the ROB situated on Manmad-Yeola road collapsed at around 5.15 am.





Fortunately, there was no loss of life in the incident.





Following the incident, traffic on the Indore-Manmad-Pune national highway was stopped, according to police.





Both sides of the Manmad-Yeola road and the crumbled portion of the bridge have been barricaded.





The traffic coming from Malegaon and Yeola has been diverted via Lasalgaon. -- PTI

A portion of an old rail over bridge near Manmad station in Nashik district of Maharashtra collapsed in the early hours of Wednesday, the police said.