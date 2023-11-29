Noida drugs seizure: 3 students get interim bail to write exams

Noida drugs seizure: 3 students get interim bail to write examsNovember 29, 2023 01:01
A local court in Noida on Tuesday granted interim bail to three university students who were arrested on charges of drug trafficking, while six others, including a student, were sent to judicial custody, officials said.
The accused, arrested on Monday, were booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act after they were charged with drug trafficking.
However, when produced in the court, the judicial magistrate granted an interim bail to three of the students on the grounds that they have exams to take up this week, while others were sent to jail, police said.
The accused were produced in the court which heard the bail plea of three students Aditya, Apoorva and Sagar and granted them bail till December 1, considering they have examinations to take up this week, police said in a statement.
When enquired about the exams, the private university confirmed that exams have started from November 28, the police said, adding they are consulting the prosecution counsel to get the bails cancelled.
According to a police official, the three students were released after submitting personal bonds of Rs 30,000 along with sureties of a similar amount and have been ordered to surrender before the court on December 1. -- PTI
