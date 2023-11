NIA files chargesheet in IS-backed Mangaluru IED blast case

The charge sheet was filed against Mohamed Shariq and Syed Shariq in a special National Investigation Agency court under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Explosive Substances Act, a spokesperson for the federal agency said.





Mohamed Shariq, who was carrying the pressure cooker IED (improvised explosive device) in an autorickshaw, had allegedly planned to plant it at Mangaluru's Kadri Manjunatha temple with the aim to create terror among the Hindu community.





The low intensity bomb, however, accidentally exploded on the way on November 19, 2022, the spokesperson said.





The official said a case was registered on November 23, 2022, and Mohamed Shariq and co-accused Syed Shariq were arrested by the NIA in July.





According to the investigations, the two along -- with an online handler -- had planned the explosion as part of a conspiracy to establish a Caliphate (Sharia law), the spokesperson said.





As part of the conspiracy, Mohamed Shariq prepared the pressure cooker IED and Syed Yasin -- another accused -- provided material support, the official added.





The official said Mohamed Shariq first came on the radar of security forces in November 2020 when he was arrested by the Karnataka police for painting a pro-terror graffiti in Mangaluru City. -- PTI

