Modi speaks to rescued tunnel workers

After the safe evacuation of 41 trapped workers from the Silkyara tunnel on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the rescued men over the phone.





All 41 men, who were rescued from the collapsed tunnel after 17 days, have been brought to the Community Health Centre in Chinyalisaur for primary medical treatment.





Modi in his conversation with the workers said he was happy that all the workers had been evacuated safely.





"I have put my telephone on speaker so that the people sitting with me can also listen to you. First of all, I congratulate all of you and all your colleagues. You were able to come out in a happy state even after such a long wait, and it is a matter of great happiness for me. I can't even describe it in words.





"It was Kedarnath Baba's and Badrinath Ji's grace; you are all well. You also showed great courage, and you encouraged each other. This is the biggest thing because, even while travelling together in a rail compartment sometimes difference occur. Despite that, you remained so patient. I used to keep taking in information continuously. I was also in constant touch with the chief minister. When my officers would update me on the work, I used to be concerned as the rescue was taking time. It is due to the prayers of your families and friends that you have been able to win over this crisis," Modi added.





One of the workers told the prime minister that they were never apprehensive or scared because all of them were together all the time. -- ANI

