Medical examination of 41 workers begins at AIIMS

Medical examination of 41 workers begins at AIIMSNovember 29, 2023 16:16
Medical examination of all the 41 workers who were rescued from Silkyara tunnel yesterday, is underway in Rishikesh AIIMS.
Dehradun DM Sonika says, "All the workers have been brought to the wards. Medical protocols are being followed, and all the workers are being examined and they're under observation..."
The disaster ward of AIIMS-Rishikesh has a capacity of 100 beds. All arrangements are ready at the facility to tend to the evacuated workers.
The workers were airlifted to AIIMS-Rishikesh for a health check-up earlier today.
