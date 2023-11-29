'Last two metres were crucial'





"It was a monumental national effort. I knew that there was just too much talent involved in the rescue. I was sure we will achieve it," General Hasnain tells Rediff.com's Archana Masih in a phone conversation after the completion of a rescue operation that India has never seen before.





"The rat-miners did a tremendous job. They worked inside the enclosed space cutting metal parts with oxyacetylene torches. It is a very difficult task because of the heat, gases and lack of oxygen," says, retired, member of the National Disaster Management Authority.