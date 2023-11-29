Jharkhand tunnel worker's father dies hours before his rescue





Baset alias Barsa Murmu was anxious for his son, 28-year-old Bhaktu, since he heard about the collapse of the tunnel on November 12, his family members said on Wednesday.





Murmu, a resident of Bahda village in East Singhbhum district, died at around 8 am on Tuesday when he was sitting on his cot, around 12 hours before Baktu was able to see light at the end of the tunnel.





When contacted, local government officials said they are yet to confirm the reason behind the death though it is suspected that Murmu died of heart attack.





Since Tuesday, Bhaktu's mother Piti Murmu has stopped speaking and has been staring in the blank.





Murmu's son-in-law Thakar Hansda who was there when the septuagenarian breathed his last said he was anxious about the well-being of his son and suddenly fell from the cot and died.





The family members said Murmu anxiously kept waiting for information regarding his son's rescue.





Officer-in-charge, Dumaria police station, Sanjeevan Oraon who visited the victim's place, said the reasons behind the death are not known.





Civil surgeon, East Singhbhum, Dr Jujhar Manjhi said they had information of the death but no medical report has reached them as yet. -- PTI

