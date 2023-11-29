RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Israel, Hamas exchange more prisoners on 5th day
November 29, 2023  06:45
Pic: ANI/X
Pic: ANI/X
As a part of an extended truce deal, Israel released 30 Palestinian prisoners on Tuesday, reported The Times of Israel

The Israel Prisons Service confirmed that it facilitated the release of 30 Palestinian inmates as part of the deal to free Israeli hostages in Gaza. 

According to Qatar, the list includes 15 women and 15 minors, The Times of Israel reported. 

Earlier today, Hamas released 12 more hostages, including two foreign nationals, on the first day of the extended truce between Israel and Hamas, as reported by the Jerusalem Post

The hostages mainly include the elderly and certain family members. 

As part of the deal, Israel has halted aerial surveillance above the enclave for some six hours daily to allow Hamas to locate all the hostages, who are held in separate locations, the Jerusalem Post reported. 

Moreover, to date, 60 female and child hostages have been released from Gaza. 

Meanwhile, under a separate agreement, one Filipino and 25 Thai citizens have been released, as has one Israeli who also holds Russian citizenship, according to the Jerusalem Post

Last month, four women were also freed, two of whom were Americans and another two Israelis.
