Govt inks peace deal with Manipur armed group





"The agreement is poised to give a fillip to usher in a new era of peace in the North East in general and Manipur in particular," said the MHA.





The home ministry said that this was for the first time a valley-based Manipuri armed group has agreed to return to mainstream by abjuring violence and agreeing to honour the Constitution of India and laws of the land. -- ANI

In a historic development, the government of India and government of Manipur signed a peace agreement with United National Liberation Front, the oldest valley-based armed group of Manipur in New Delhi, said ministry of home affairs on Wednesday.