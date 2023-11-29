RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Govt inks peace deal with Manipur armed group
November 29, 2023  17:46
File image
File image
Just In: In a historic development, the government of India and government of Manipur signed a peace agreement with United National Liberation Front, the oldest valley-based armed group of Manipur in New Delhi, said ministry of home affairs on Wednesday. 

"The agreement is poised to give a fillip to usher in a new era of peace in the North East in general and Manipur in particular," said the MHA. 

The home ministry said that this was for the first time a valley-based Manipuri armed group has agreed to return to mainstream by abjuring violence and agreeing to honour the Constitution of India and laws of the land. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

NIT Srinagar student booked for sharing abusive video on social media
NIT Srinagar student booked for sharing abusive video on social media

Students had protested at the NIT in the Nigeen locality of Srinagar alleging the social media post hurt their religious sentiments.

Rescued worker tells Modi how they survived
Rescued worker tells Modi how they survived

The 41 workers, who were rescued from Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel in a multi-agency rescue operation, kept their spirits up while trapped inside by taking morning walks and practising yoga, a rescued worker told Prime Minister Narendra...

Couple fights on board, Bangkok flight turns to Delhi
Couple fights on board, Bangkok flight turns to Delhi

"The decision came after the cabin crew reported disruptive conduct on board, specifically a dispute between a husband and wife," sources told ANI.

Syed Modi: Srikanth out; Hooda, Priyanshi advance
Syed Modi: Srikanth out; Hooda, Priyanshi advance

Srikanth lost 21-23, 8-21 to Korea's Chia Hao Lee, continuing his dismal run in international circuit this season.

Income tax dept conducts survey at Hinduja group firm
Income tax dept conducts survey at Hinduja group firm

The income tax department on Wednesday conducted a survey operation at Hinduja Global Solutions, an entity of the Hinduja Group, in Mumbai and some other cities, official sources said.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances