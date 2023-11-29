RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Government lists 18 bills for Winter Session of Parliament
November 29, 2023  21:31
The government on Wednesday listed 18 bills, including two to extend provisions of the women's reservation act to Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry and three to replace the criminal laws, during the Winter Session of Parliament beginning next week. 

According to a bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the government also plans to bring a bill that seeks to increase the strength of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly from 107 to 114 in a bid to provide representation to Kashmiri migrants, displaced persons from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Scheduled Tribes. 

Besides the bills, the government has listed the first batch of supplementary demands for grants for the year 2023-24 for presentation, discussion and voting during the session. 

The Winter Session of Parliament begins on December 4 and continues till December 22. -- PTI
