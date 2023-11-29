First look: The 41 rescued workers on a chopper





An official at AIIMS-Rishikesh said the workers will first be taken to the trauma ward of the hospital from where they will be shifted to the disaster ward for a detailed examination of their health parameters. Their mental health will also be checked, he said adding they will be kept under observation. The disaster ward of AIIMS-Rishikesh has a capacity of 100 beds.

The 41 rescued workers from Uttarkashi tunnel, onboard the IAF Chinook helicopter, on their way to Rishikesh earlier today. The chopper brought them to AIIMS Rishikesh from Chinyalisaur for their further medical examination.