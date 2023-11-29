RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Diwali was yesterday: Families of rescued workers
November 29, 2023  10:29
image
Family and friends of the 41 workers, who were safely pulled out from the debris of the collapsed tunnel in Uttarkashi after 17 days are jubiliant and have been celebrating by bursting firecrackers.

 For them it was a late Diwali, as the tunnel collapse happened on November 12, the day of the the festival.

 The family of rescued workers Ram Milan, Santosh Kumar and Ram Sundar in Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti rejoiced after their safe rescue. Sandeep Kumar, the son of Ram Milan who was among the trapped workers, thanked everyone involved in the rescue operation. 

 "We are very happy. My relatives have gone to Uttarakhand to bring back my father. I would like to thank all those involved in the rescue operation," Sandeep said while speaking to ANI. 

 Mother of Santosh Kumar, another worker who was rescued expressed her gratitude to the central government for the successful operation. "We have spoken to Santosh on the phone, and he is currently in the hospital. Today we celebrated Diwali... We thank the central government and the rescue workers," she said. Another relative of Santosh said that they were asked not to worry when they spoke over the telephone with Santosh. 

 "I am very happy... He asked us not to worry and said that he would return soon. Six people from Shravasti were trapped inside the tunnel..." she said.

 Expressing happiness and gratitude to the government, another relative said, "We are happy. We are celebrating Diwali. I thank the government for safely rescuing our children from the tunnel... We had a conversation with our son, and he said he is fine..." Dhanpati, mother of Ram Sundar, a worker rescued from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, said that the whole village celebrated its Diwali on Tuesday after the rescue operation of the trapped workers.

 "We are very happy... We celebrated Diwali yesterday evening, the entire village celebrated Diwali happily yesterday," she said. The men were trapped since November 12 when the part of the tunnel they were helping to construct in Uttarakhand gave way, blocking their only exit with more than 60 meters of broken rock, concrete and twisted metal. 

 Of the 41 men, eight are from Uttar Pradesh, 15 are from Jharkhand, two are from Uttarakhand, five are from Bihar, three are from West Bengal, five are from Odisha, two are from Assam, and one is from Himachal Pradesh.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Rescued worker tells Modi how they survived
Rescued worker tells Modi how they survived

The 41 workers, who were rescued from Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel in a multi-agency rescue operation, kept their spirits up while trapped inside by taking morning walks and practising yoga, a rescued worker told Prime Minister Narendra...

Shami All Set To Take Brands By Storm
Shami All Set To Take Brands By Storm

Last month, Puma roped in Shami as its brand ambassador, joining the likes of Virat Kohli and Usain Bolt on its roster.

How Randeep Hooda Met His Bride Lin
How Randeep Hooda Met His Bride Lin

Randeep Hooda is all set to get married to girlfriend Lin Laishram in Imphal, Manipur, on November 29.

Investors, Don't Put All Eggs In 1 Basket. DIVERSIFY!
Investors, Don't Put All Eggs In 1 Basket. DIVERSIFY!

If you spread your investments and get exposure to many asset classes, then that is called diversification. Asset allocation is the process of allocating your money to different investments. And they offer tremendous advantages, says...

Will Power Decide Telangana Victor?
Will Power Decide Telangana Victor?

24x7 power supply to farmers emerges as a political lightning rod in the state.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances