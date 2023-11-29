RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Courage of trapped workers kept our hopes alive'
November 29, 2023  11:24
image
The courage displayed by the workers trapped for 17 days inside the collapsed Silyara tunnel in the Himalayan mountains of Uttarakhand gave a boost to those involved in the multi-agency rescue operation. 

 Former advisor to the Prime Minister's Office Bhaskar Khulbe, who has been supervising the rescue efforts on Wednesday the courage of the workers who were evacuated safely shows that one should never lose hope in the face of difficulties. 

 Speaking to ANI on the successful rescue operation, Khulbe said, "I will always wish that such a disaster doesn't strike again. The courage shown by the 41 workers demonstrates that one should never lose hope. Difficulties do come in life."

 Khulbe said he used to pray every morning before leaving to inspect the rescue work. "Their courage kept our hopes alive and were therefore able to rescue them." On November 12, a section of the tunnel between 205 and 260 metres from the Silkyara side collapsed. 

Workers who were beyond the 260-metre mark were trapped, with their exit blocked. All 41 workers who were trapped inside Uttarakhand's Silkyari tunnel since November 12 were evacuated safely on Tuesday evening. The breakthrough was achieved at 7:05 pm. 

 The rescued workers were draped in orange marigold flower garlands and were greeted by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister VK Singh.
