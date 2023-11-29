Consulate attacks: A few suspects under NIA scanner





Besides, the sources, privy to the development, informed that the recent searches conducted in the case against people in Punjab and Haryana have been found to be connected via social media platforms to those identified in two separate Consulate attack cases.





As per the sources, the NIA is trying to ascertain if there are smuggling, trafficking, and radicalisation links.





The inputs received a few days after NIA raided over a dozen locations in Punjab and Haryana in connection with these cases.





As part of its continuing investigations into the attacks on the Consulate General of India, San Francisco, the NIA raided 14 places in Punjab and Haryana on November 22.





The locations raided by the NIA were spread across the districts of Moga, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Gurdaspur, Mohali and Patiala in Punjab, and Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar in Haryana.





The crackdown led to the seizure of digital data containing information related to the accused persons, along with other incriminating documents. -- ANI

