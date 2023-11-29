Centre plans to ease short-term debt by FY25





However, the Centre sees scope for increasing the share of external debt in the outstanding public debt stock to 7 per cent from 5.43 per cent during the same period.





As part of the Status Paper on government debt, put out by the Union finance ministry last month, the medium-term debt strategy (MTDS) aims to continue with the rationalisation of interest rates on small savings schemes and other instruments like the provident fund and special securities in line with the interest rates prevailing in the economy.





It also aims to support diversifying the investor base of the government securities market, lengthen the maturity profile of the debt portfolio, and build up a liquidity buffer for better cash management.





"Going forward, it is important to ensure that there is an improvement in liquidity in the secondary market in G-Secs through higher turnover and an increase in number of market participants in order to minimise the interest rate risk emanating from illiquidity premium for dated securities," it said.





Asit Ranjan Mishra/Business Standard

To minimise risks and lower borrowing costs, the Centre aims to reduce the share of short-term debt of the outstanding marketable debt stock to 11 per cent by FY25 from 12.13 per cent in FY22.