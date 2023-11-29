RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
AQI horror: 60% of Delhi, Mumbaikars want to move
November 29, 2023  16:44
image
A staggering 60 percent of the people living in New Delhi and Mumbai are considering relocation due to the worsening air pollution in both the cities, said a new survey. 

 The survey of 4,000 people based out of Delhi, Mumbai and nearby areas was conducted by healthcare provider Pristyn Care. 

 It also recorded that nine out of 10 respondents experiencing the most common symptoms of the deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI) such as persistent coughing, shortness of breath, wheezing, sore throat, and watery or itchy eyes.

 "Six in 10 residents in Delhi and Mumbai might consider relocating due to poor air quality and pollution," read the survey. 

 The findings also highlighted the profound impact of declining air quality on the well-being of individuals, especially during the winter season. As per the report, 40 per cent of respondents have observed a deterioration in pre-existing respiratory issues such as asthma or bronchitis among their loved ones during the winter season.

 "Four in 10 residents in Delhi and Mumbai seek medical attention for health issues related to air pollution every year or at least every few years," it added. When questioned about adjusting their lifestyle to deal with air pollution, 35 per cent mentioned that they stopped outdoor activities such as exercising and running, while 30 per cent began wearing masks outdoors.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sensex jumps 727 pts on foreign fund inflows; m-cap hits $4 trn
Sensex jumps 727 pts on foreign fund inflows; m-cap hits $4 trn

Among the Sensex firms, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL Technologies and Bharti Airtel were the major gainers. Nestle, Titan,...

Rescued UP worker regrets missing World Cup final
Rescued UP worker regrets missing World Cup final

For a 25-year-old Manjeet Chauhan stuck in Silkyara tunnel survival hinged on a picture of his parents and words of a lost brother, whom he took as a role model after his death in an accident last year.

No one can stop CAA implementation: Amit Shah in Kolkata
No one can stop CAA implementation: Amit Shah in Kolkata

Addressing a big rally in Kolkata to launch the Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha campaign, Shah launched a blistering attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the issues of appeasement, infiltration, corruption and political...

Israel releases 30 Palestinians; Hamas frees 12 hostages
Israel releases 30 Palestinians; Hamas frees 12 hostages

As part of the deal, Israel has halted aerial surveillance above the enclave for some six hours daily to allow Hamas to locate all the hostages, which are held in separate locations, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Mitch Marsh's unconventional batting tactics for Pakistan Tests
Mitch Marsh's unconventional batting tactics for Pakistan Tests

The upcoming three-match series, starting December 14, is part of the World Test Championship.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances