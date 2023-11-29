AQI horror: 60% of Delhi, Mumbaikars want to move





The survey of 4,000 people based out of Delhi, Mumbai and nearby areas was conducted by healthcare provider Pristyn Care.





It also recorded that nine out of 10 respondents experiencing the most common symptoms of the deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI) such as persistent coughing, shortness of breath, wheezing, sore throat, and watery or itchy eyes.





"Six in 10 residents in Delhi and Mumbai might consider relocating due to poor air quality and pollution," read the survey.





The findings also highlighted the profound impact of declining air quality on the well-being of individuals, especially during the winter season. As per the report, 40 per cent of respondents have observed a deterioration in pre-existing respiratory issues such as asthma or bronchitis among their loved ones during the winter season.





"Four in 10 residents in Delhi and Mumbai seek medical attention for health issues related to air pollution every year or at least every few years," it added. When questioned about adjusting their lifestyle to deal with air pollution, 35 per cent mentioned that they stopped outdoor activities such as exercising and running, while 30 per cent began wearing masks outdoors.

