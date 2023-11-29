ap log kaise ho, don't panic: NDRF's story





He narrated his experience and the ordeal leading to the successful evacuation of 41 trapped workers inside the Silkyara tunnel.





"When I entered the tunnel, I asked them, 'Ap loog kaise hai? (How are you?)" I said to them, 'Do not panic.' They were very happy to see the NDRF team reaching out to them," Rawat told ANI on Wednesday.





Recounting the ordeal of rescue operations lasting for 17 days, he said, "It was very challenging to supply essential food items through a pipe to workers."





"We kept assuring them that we would be reaching out to you and therefore do not panic and therefore kept their morale high during this time," he added.





Satpal, another NDRF personnel, said while speaking to ANI that the operation was "challenging" for the entire country.





"We were already informed about the complications of the operation. Four rescuers from a 12-member NDRF team were on the frontlines and had to march ahead of the tunnel. Four personnel were kept on backup to pull out the workers. He said that officials, including ministers, were in constant touch with the workers during this time.





"They had the confidence that they would come out of the tunnel. Therefore, they were not panic-stricken and very happy." -- ANI

