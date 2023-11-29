All 41 workers flown to AIIMS Rishikesh





Dr Bimlesh Joshi, Nodal Officer Health of Rescue operation said after screening and a health checkup at Chiniyalisaur Community Health Centre, said, "All 41 workers are currently healthy; their health screening has been done twice after the rescue, first inside the tunnel last night and second this morning.

"A team of 18 doctors at the Community Health Centre of Chinyalisaur has been monitoring his health since last night, out of which 10 are GDMOs and the remaining 8 are specialists, which include all types of specialists. Apart from this, there is a paramedical staff. There is a total staff of around 50."





All the workers were sent to Rishikesh by a Chinook helicopter. Their family members were sent by ambulance or other vehicles.





"Although the workers do not need to be admitted to the hospital, they will be kept under safe-side observation," Bimlesh Joshi added.

All 41 rescued tunnel workers leave the community health centre for a medical check-up at AIIMS-Rishikesh.