Afghan mission in Delhi to resume ops soon: Taliban
November 29, 2023  22:21
The Afghan embassy in New Delhi will resume operations in the next few days, deputy foreign minister in the Taliban set up, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, has said. 

Stanikzai told Afghan broadcaster RTA that officials at the Afghan consulates in Hyderabad and Mumbai have visited the embassy following instruction from Kabul. 

The Taliban leader said Afghanistan wants good relations with the neighbouring countries. 

His comments about resuming operations at the Afghan embassy came days after the mission under the control of Ambassador Farid Mamundzay announced its permanent closure, citing "persistent challenges from the Indian government". 

Mamundzay, appointed by the previous Ashraf Ghani government in Kabul, has been out of India for the last few months. 

On Friday, the embassy announced its permanent closure. 

The diplomats at the embassy appointed by the previous government had announced on September 30 too that the mission is ceasing its operations from October 1, alleging a "lack of support from the host government". 

In April-May, the Afghan embassy was rocked by a power struggle in the wake of reports of the Taliban-appointed charge d'affaires to head the mission replacing Mamundzay. -- PTI
