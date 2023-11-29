RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
5 houses collapse after gas cylinder explosion in Mumbai
November 29, 2023  10:11
Representational image
Representational image
Five houses collapsed after a gas cylinder exploded in a house in Chembur area of Mumbai on Wednesday morning following which 11 people were rescued, civic officials said. Some people were injured, they said without specifying the exact number. The incident took place at 7.50 am at Old Barrack near Golf Club in Chembur area.

 A gas cylinder exploded in a house, leading to the collapse of four to five two-storey structures, a civic official said.

 Eleven people were rescued from the collapsed houses, the official said, adding that so far four persons have been admitted to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi. Fire brigade, police, civic staff, ambulance service and other agencies were mobilised. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Rescued worker tells Modi how they survived
Rescued worker tells Modi how they survived

The 41 workers, who were rescued from Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel in a multi-agency rescue operation, kept their spirits up while trapped inside by taking morning walks and practising yoga, a rescued worker told Prime Minister Narendra...

Shami All Set To Take Brands By Storm
Shami All Set To Take Brands By Storm

Last month, Puma roped in Shami as its brand ambassador, joining the likes of Virat Kohli and Usain Bolt on its roster.

How Randeep Hooda Met His Bride Lin
How Randeep Hooda Met His Bride Lin

Randeep Hooda is all set to get married to girlfriend Lin Laishram in Imphal, Manipur, on November 29.

Investors, Don't Put All Eggs In 1 Basket. DIVERSIFY!
Investors, Don't Put All Eggs In 1 Basket. DIVERSIFY!

If you spread your investments and get exposure to many asset classes, then that is called diversification. Asset allocation is the process of allocating your money to different investments. And they offer tremendous advantages, says...

Will Power Decide Telangana Victor?
Will Power Decide Telangana Victor?

24x7 power supply to farmers emerges as a political lightning rod in the state.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances