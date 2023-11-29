RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
204 NDA cadets conferred degrees from JNU at convocation ceremony in Pune
November 29, 2023  23:57
File image
File image
More than 200 cadets were conferred degrees from the Jawaharlal Nehru University during the convocation ceremony of the 145th course of the National Defence Academy at Khadakwasla near Pune on Wednesday. 

Savitribai Phule Pune University Vice-Chancellor Prof (Dr) Suresh W Gosavi was the chief guest on the occasion. 

A total of 204 cadets were conferred degrees from the JNU which included 73 in science, 86 in computer science and 45 cadets in Arts stream, said a release. 

Twenty-one cadets from friendly foreign countries were also awarded degrees during the programme, it said. 

In addition, the BTech stream comprising 133 cadets of the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force received a 'three years course completion' certificate. 

These Naval and IAF cadets will be conferred with degrees after completion of one-year training at their pre-commissioning training academics -- Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala (Kerala) and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad -- respectively. 

Chief guest Gosavi, in his address, congratulated the cadets for successful completion of their gruelling training from one of the premier academies. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Bills to replace IPC, CrPC among 18 listed for Parliament's winter session
Bills to replace IPC, CrPC among 18 listed for Parliament's winter session

Besides the bills, the government has listed the first batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2023-24 for presentation, discussion and voting during the session.

Want to set up administrative machinery to tackle hate speeches: SC
Want to set up administrative machinery to tackle hate speeches: SC

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti said the apex court has already defined hate speech and the question now is of implementation of its directions.

Raymond independent directors urged to appoint interim CEO
Raymond independent directors urged to appoint interim CEO

Proxy advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS) has asked independent directors of Raymond Ltd to consider appointing an interim CEO and investigate the allegations of assault by its chairman and MD Gautam Singhania...

US indicts Indian national in plot to kill Pannun
US indicts Indian national in plot to kill Pannun

Nikhil Gupta, 52, has been charged with murder-for-hire, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, US Attorney for the...

Govt nods new finance panel to decide central, states' tax spread
Govt nods new finance panel to decide central, states' tax spread

The government has approved the 'Terms of Reference' for the 16 Finance Commission, which makes recommendations on sharing of tax revenues between the Centre and states. The recommendations would cover a five-year period commencing...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances