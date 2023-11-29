204 NDA cadets conferred degrees from JNU at convocation ceremony in Pune





Savitribai Phule Pune University Vice-Chancellor Prof (Dr) Suresh W Gosavi was the chief guest on the occasion.





A total of 204 cadets were conferred degrees from the JNU which included 73 in science, 86 in computer science and 45 cadets in Arts stream, said a release.





Twenty-one cadets from friendly foreign countries were also awarded degrees during the programme, it said.





In addition, the BTech stream comprising 133 cadets of the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force received a 'three years course completion' certificate.





These Naval and IAF cadets will be conferred with degrees after completion of one-year training at their pre-commissioning training academics -- Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala (Kerala) and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad -- respectively.





Chief guest Gosavi, in his address, congratulated the cadets for successful completion of their gruelling training from one of the premier academies. -- PTI

