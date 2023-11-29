RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


2 gangsters wanted in Ludhiana industrialist kidnapping case killed in encounter
November 29, 2023  23:09
File image
Two alleged gangsters, who were wanted in an abduction case of a businessman in Ludhiana, were killed in an exchange of fire with the police near Tibba bridge on the outskirts of the city Wednesday evening, the police said. 

Ludhiana police commissioner Kuldeep Chahal said they were wanted in the Sambhav Jain kidnapping case. 

He said both the accused gangsters were killed in the encounter. 

The gangsters have been identified as Sanjeev alias Sanju Brahmin and Shubham alias Gopi. 

The encounter took place on Tibba road in Ludhiana at 5.50 pm, Chahal said, adding that the gangsters fired the first shot at the police. 

On receiving specific information, the police chased the two gangsters. Both of them were shot dead in the exchange of fire near Tibba bridge, he said. 

One assistant sub inspector of police, Sukhjit Singh, was also injured and was rushed to a hospital here, he said. 

Chahal said seven people were identified in the businessman kidnapping case and out of them five had already been arrested. 

Two weeks ago, the businessman was shot at and injured after he was abducted from near his factory by some unidentified assailants for ransom, police had said earlier. -- PTI
