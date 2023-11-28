RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Your courage, patience are inspiring: Modi
November 28, 2023  21:02
CM Dhami with a rescued worker in Uttarkashi./ANI
CM Dhami with a rescued worker in Uttarkashi./ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said hailed the workers and said that the courage and patients of the workers who were trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel since November 12, are inspiring. 

In a post on, Modi said, "The success of the rescue operation of our labour brothers in Uttarkashi is making everyone emotional.  I want to say to the friends who were trapped in the tunnel that your courage and patience are inspiring everyone. I wish you all well and good health.  It is a matter of great satisfaction that after a long wait, these friends of ours will now meet their loved ones. The patience and courage that all these families have shown in this challenging time cannot be appreciated enough.  I also salute the spirit of all the people associated with this rescue operation. Their bravery and determination have given new life to our labour brothers. Everyone involved in this mission has set an amazing example of humanity and teamwork".
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Syed Modi: Rohan-Ashwini pair enters second round of mixed doubles
Syed Modi: Rohan-Ashwini pair enters second round of mixed doubles

The seasoned Ashwini Ponnappa and her partner Rohan Kapoor entered the second round in the mixed doubles on the opening day of the Syed Modi India International badminton event in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Tunnel nightmare over, all 41 trapped workers rescued at last!
Tunnel nightmare over, all 41 trapped workers rescued at last!

Rescue workers pulled out all 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel in a multi-agency rescue operation that hovered between hope and despair for 16 days.

The Great Tunnel Rescue: How The 16 Days Unfolded
The Great Tunnel Rescue: How The 16 Days Unfolded

After 16 days of intense efforts by multiple agencies, all 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi have safely been evacuated on Tuesday evening.

In Pictures - India vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Ruturaj Gaikwad hammers maiden ton
In Pictures - India vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Ruturaj Gaikwad hammers maiden ton

Images from India vs Australia 3rd T20 International in Guwahati on Tuesday.

In Pictures - Joy, hugs as 16-day underground nightmare ends
In Pictures - Joy, hugs as 16-day underground nightmare ends

It was a highly emotional moment, with those gathered outside shouting slogans and the workers themselves welcomed by everyone present, as these photographs show.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances